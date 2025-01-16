Keaton Wallace News: Back to G League after big game

The Hawks transferred Wallace to the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Thursday.

The two-way player will return to the G League after he dazzled in a spot start in place of Trae Young (rib) in Wednesday's 110-94 win over the Bulls. Making his 17th appearance of the season for the parent club, Wallace erupted for a career-high 27 points (10-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT) to go with six rebounds, six assists and four steals in 38 minutes. The Skyhawks will play the Maine Celtics on Thursday, but given the large workloads he handled for the parent club Wednesday and for the Skyhawks in Tuesday's win over the Cleveland Charge (35 minutes), Wallace may not be asked to play for the third time in three days.