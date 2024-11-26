Keaton Wallace News: Posts double-double in G League

Wallace recorded 20 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in 34 minutes Tuesday in the G League College Park Skyhawks' 122-105 win over the Long Island Nets.

Wallace, one of the Hawks' two-way players, had appeared in 12 straight games for the NBA club from Oct. 27 through Nov. 17 and averaged 4.7 points, 1.8 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 16.3 minutes per contest, but he's fallen out of the rotation since Kobe Bufkin returned from a shoulder injury to settle in as the primary backup to point guard Trae Young. The Hawks thus sent Wallace to the G League to pick up playing time, and he made his first appearance of the season for the Skyhawks on Tuesday. Wallace tied Tony Bradley with a team-high 11 rebounds.