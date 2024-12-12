Fantasy Basketball
Keaton Wallace News: Productive in G League loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 12, 2024 at 7:27am

Wallace tallied 22 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, three steals and one block across 37 minutes Wednesday in the G League College Park Skyhawks' 118-107 loss to the Westchester Knicks.

The Hawks included Wallace in their rotation for 12 straight games from Oct. 27 through Nov. 17, but the two-way player hasn't appeared for the NBA club since and looks likely to see most of his playing time in the G League moving forward. Through six outings with College Park thus far, Wallace is averaging 14.7 points (on 46.4 percent shooting from the field), 7.7 assists, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers and 2.0 steals in 34.3 minutes.

