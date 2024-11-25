Keegan Murray News: Comes close to double-double

Murray logged 21 points (7-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Sunday's 108-103 loss to the Nets.

Murray was a consistent performer on both ends of the court for the Kings in this one, and he finished just two boards away from recording a double-double. This was just the third game in which Murray reached the 20-point mark, however, and his lack of consistency on a game-to-game basis, as well as his reduced role in an offensive scheme that also features Domantas Sabonis, De'Aaron Fox and DeMar DeRozan, limit his upside in most formats.