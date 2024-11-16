Keegan Murray News: Double-double in OT loss

Murray notched 14 points (6-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 45 minutes during Friday's 130-126 overtime loss to the Timberwolves.

The third-year forward has taken a big step forward in 2024-25 when it comes to his production on the glass. Murray has pulled down double-digit boards in six of nine games to begin November, averaging 13.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.7 threes and 0.8 blocks on the month, and Friday's double-double was his sixth of the season.