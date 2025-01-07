Keegan Murray News: Double-doubles in win

Murray ended Monday's 123-118 double-overtime victory over the Heat with 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block across 43 minutes.

Murray got back to form in the win over the Heat, filling up the stat sheet with a double-double while hitting his second-highest total from deep (4-for-6) this season. It was the 11th time this season that Murray has posted a double-double, which is a good sign after missing two of the last four games for the Kings due to an ankle injury.