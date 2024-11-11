Keegan Murray News: Season-high 14 boards

Murray amassed 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds and one assist in 43 minutes during Sunday's 127-118 overtime victory over the Suns.

Murray's 14 boards were a season-high mark. He's grabbed double-digit rebounds in three straight, five of his last seven games and six times overall this season. The addition of DeMar DeRozan hasn't impacted Murray's ability to rack up stats, though the latter has been ice-cold from deep to start the campaign. Murray is shooting 28.6 percent from deep through 10 games after posting a 35.8 percent clip from downtown last year and a 41.4 percent mark as a rookie.