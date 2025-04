Johnson (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Raptors.

Johnson is not listed on the injury report for the season finale, and he should see a larger workload due to the absence of Devin Vassell (ankle). Johnson has played off the bench in his 76 appearances this season, averaging 12.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.6 steals per game.