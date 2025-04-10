Keldon Johnson Injury: Ruled out for Friday

Johnson (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Suns.

The left ankle soreness is a new concern for Johnson, who is slated to miss just his second game since the All-Star break. Julian Champagnie, Harrison Ingram and Malaki Branham are all candidates for an uptick in playing time due to Johnson being sidelined. His last chance to suit up this season will come Sunday against the Raptors.