Keldon Johnson News: Bounces back Friday
Johnson ended with 15 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and two steals across 27 minutes during Friday's 96-87 victory over Brooklyn.
Johnson was coming off six straight games in which he couldn't reach the 15-point mark, and he had scored six combined points in his past two outings against the Knicks and Sixers during the current road trip. Johnson remains a valuable player for the Spurs due to his nature as a scorer in the second unit, but his fantasy appeal isn't as high as it's been in previous years. The six-year veteran is averaging his lowest scoring figures per game since his rookie year when he averaged 9.1 points on 17.7 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now