Keldon Johnson News: Bounces back Friday

Johnson ended with 15 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and two steals across 27 minutes during Friday's 96-87 victory over Brooklyn.

Johnson was coming off six straight games in which he couldn't reach the 15-point mark, and he had scored six combined points in his past two outings against the Knicks and Sixers during the current road trip. Johnson remains a valuable player for the Spurs due to his nature as a scorer in the second unit, but his fantasy appeal isn't as high as it's been in previous years. The six-year veteran is averaging his lowest scoring figures per game since his rookie year when he averaged 9.1 points on 17.7 minutes per contest.