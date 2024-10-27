Keldon Johnson News: Scores 16 points off bench

Johnson produced 16 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds and one steal over 29 minutes during Saturday's 109-106 win over the Rockets.

Johnson was impressive Saturday and constantly delivered a lift off the bench for San Antonio. Even though the sixth-year forward would be a competent starter for a number of teams, the Spurs are comfortable playing him off the bench, allowing Harrison Barnes and Jeremy Sochan to start in the forward spots. Johnson should remain a reliable offensive weapon for San Antonio, and a solid fantasy contributor, in his steady second-unit role.