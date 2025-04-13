Keldon Johnson News: Team-high 23 points off bench

Johnson registered 23 points (10-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-5 FT), nine rebounds and one block in 27 minutes during Sunday's 125-118 win over the Raptors.

Johnson finished the season strong with an efficient 23 points to lead the Spurs on Sunday. The 2019 first-round pick played exclusively off the bench after starting in 231 regular-season games in the four prior campaigns. He'll end the 2024-25 regular-season averaging 15.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists across 28.6 minutes per game while shooting 35.2 percent from three-point range.