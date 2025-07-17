Kel'el Ware Injury: Shut down for rest of Summer League
Ware (not injury related) won't play another game in the Las Vegas Summer League, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Following an impressive double-double performance in Monday's win against the Celtics, Ware's stint in the Las Vegas Summer League has come to an end. The Indiana product put up some strong performances during his time in Las Vegas, showcasing why he's a rising star in the NBA with a potentially bright future ahead.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now