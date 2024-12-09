Kel'el Ware News: All-around outing in G League loss

Ware ended with 20 points (9-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and two steals over 31 minutes in Sunday's 114-112 G League loss to Grand Rapids.

Ware held things down in the paint Sunday and put together an all-around showcase, leading all Sioux Falls players in rebounds and blocks while concluding as one of three players with 20 or more points. Ware has averaged 18.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.5 blocks, 2.5 assists and 2.0 steals over his first two G League contests.