Kel'el Ware

Kel'el Ware News: Another quiet showing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2025 at 11:44am

Ware chipped in seven points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal over 19 minutes during Wednesday's 121-112 loss to Cleveland in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Ware, who put together a terrific rookie season, has yet to find any rhythm in the postseason against Cleveland's stacked frontcourt of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Through two games, Ware is averaging a mere 4.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 19.5 minutes per game.

Kel'el Ware
Miami Heat
