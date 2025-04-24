Kel'el Ware News: Another quiet showing

Ware chipped in seven points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal over 19 minutes during Wednesday's 121-112 loss to Cleveland in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Ware, who put together a terrific rookie season, has yet to find any rhythm in the postseason against Cleveland's stacked frontcourt of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Through two games, Ware is averaging a mere 4.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 19.5 minutes per game.