Kel'el Ware News: First double-double of career

Ware totaled 19 points (7-11 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, one block and one steal across 33 minutes during Monday's 109-98 loss to the Clippers.

The rookie big man out of Indiana notched a double-double for the first time in his career, and he took advantage of the absence of Bam Adebayo (back) to clear the 25-minute mark for the first time as well. Ware has scored in double digits in four of his last eight contests, a span in which he's averaging 11.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per contest.