Kel'el Ware News: Invisible in Game 4 thumping

Ware closed with two points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt) and seven rebounds across 15 minutes during Monday's 138-83 loss to Cleveland in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Ware barely troubled the statisticians, ending what has been a serviceable rookie campaign. Initially out of the rotation altogether, Ware eventually moved into a meaningful role, flashing some upside on both sides of the court. He is an intriguing prospect and one of the few positives to come out of the season for Miami.