Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kel'el Ware headshot

Kel'el Ware News: Invisible in Game 4 thumping

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Ware closed with two points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt) and seven rebounds across 15 minutes during Monday's 138-83 loss to Cleveland in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Ware barely troubled the statisticians, ending what has been a serviceable rookie campaign. Initially out of the rotation altogether, Ware eventually moved into a meaningful role, flashing some upside on both sides of the court. He is an intriguing prospect and one of the few positives to come out of the season for Miami.

Kel'el Ware
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now