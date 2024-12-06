Kel'el Ware News: Returns to action in G League

Ware (foot) posted 17 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two steals, two blocks and across 28 minutes for the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce during Thursday's 102-81 win over the Windy City Bulls.

Ware had missed the Heat's last three games due to a foot injury, but he proved his health by playing significant minutes Thursday for the G League club. The rookie fell out of the NBA rotation in November, as Kevin Love has emerged as the primary backup to Bam Adebayo. Ware could see more action in the G League to shake off some rust, but he should return to Miami eventually, though presumably not to a consistent role.