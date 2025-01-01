Fantasy Basketball
Kel'el Ware News: Tallies career-high 10 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

Ware accumulated 10 points (4-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block across 17 minutes during Wednesday's 119-108 win over the Pelicans.

Ware scored a career-high 10 points, delivering another encouraging performance. After playing a sporadic role to begin the season, Ware appears to have assumed the role of backup center behind Bam Adebayo. After Thomas Bryant was traded to Indiana, Ware shifted up in the rotation, an indication that the coaching staff has enough trust to get him out there on a regular basis.

