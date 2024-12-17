Fantasy Basketball
Kelly Olynyk News: Minor role continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Olynyk closed with seven points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two steals in 13 minutes during Monday's 122-121 loss to Chicago.

Olynyk has played in four straight games after missing the first month and a half of the season due to a back injury. However, he didn't surpass 15 minutes in any of those contests. If Jakob Poeltl (groin) is forced to miss time after leaving Monday's loss to the Bulls early, Olynyk may be thrust into an expanded role, but his current conditioning levels may not allow him to play more than 20 minutes.

