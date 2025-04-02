Kelly Oubre Injury: Not playing Thursday

Oubre (knee) is out for Thursday's game against the Bucks, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Oubre has been out of the 76ers' lineup since March 14 due to a right knee sprain, and there's no timetable as to when he might be able to return, although he's been ramping up in practice in recent days. His next chance to play will come against the Timberwolves on Saturday.