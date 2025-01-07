Kelly Oubre News: Produces well in return

Oubre (hand) tallied 26 points (9-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist across 38 minutes in Monday's 109-99 loss to the Suns.

Oubre was back in action after missing the 76ers' previous three games with a left hand sprain, and he delivered a fine performance in support of backcourt mate Tyrese Maxey (31 points, 10 assists in 44 minutes). Prior to missing time, Oubre had averaged 9.4 points in 33.8 minutes on 39.1 percent shooting from the field over his most recent five games. While Monday's outing was a step in the right direction, Oubre can't be counted on to hit half of his field-goal attempts most games, nor should he be expected to maintain the 26.5 percent usage rate he took on when Joel Embiid (foot) is back in action, perhaps as soon as Wednesday versus the Wizards.