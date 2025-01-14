Kelly Oubre News: Shooting woes in defeat
Oubre provided eight points (2-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, four steals and two assists over 30 minutes during Tuesday's 118-102 loss to the Thunder.
Oubre was one of the only regular members of Philadelphia's starting five to play in the first leg of the club's back-to-back set, though he struggled from the field with half of his points coming from the charity stripe. However, the 29-year-old did record a game-high mark in steals, and he has logged multiple swipes in 17 of his 35 regular-season appearances. Oubre has scored in double figures in four of his last five outings and will look to bounce back against the Knicks on Wednesday.
