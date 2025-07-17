Kennedy Chandler News: Fills up stat sheet in loss
Chandler racked up 14 points (5-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-8 FT), three rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block across 34 minutes during Thursday's 102-83 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Chandler matched a team-high 14 points with Kevon Harris despite having a poor shooting performance. The Tennessee product has now had at least two steals in each of the last two games.
