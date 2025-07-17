Kenneth Lofton News: Impresses in Summer League

Lofton logged 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block over 20 minutes during Thursday's 87-78 Summer League win over the Lakers.

Lofton has been a reliable scorer in his team's last two matchups, pouring in 24 total points on 10-for-15 from the field. His contributions across the board jumped off the page Thursday, highlighted by a team-high three steals.