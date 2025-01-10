Fantasy Basketball
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope headshot

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Injury: Won't return Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 10, 2025 at 6:31pm

Caldwell-Pope (knee) won't return to Friday's game against the Bucks.

Caldwell-Pope is dealing with left knee soreness, and his night is over after logging three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) three assists, one rebound and one steal in 11 minutes. The veteran swingman's next shot to return to the Magic comes Sunday against the 76ers. Caleb Houstan, who was sent back to Orlando's second unit for the returning Paolo Banchero (oblique) against Milwaukee, started the second half Friday and should see additional minutes for the remainder of the game.

