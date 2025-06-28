Keon Johnson News: Team option picked up

The Nets exercised their $2.35 million team option in Johnson's contract Saturday, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Johnson will return to the Nets for the 2025-26 season after a career-best 2024-25 campaign. The 23-year-old guard averaged 10.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals across 24.4 minutes per game in 79 regular-season appearances (56 starts) this past season.