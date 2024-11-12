Keshad Johnson News: Leads G League club in scoring

Johnson recorded 26 points (8-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal across 33 minutes Tuesday in the G League Sioux Falls Skyforce's 106-97 loss to the Iowa Wolves.

Johnson finished with a game-high scoring total and came close to a double-double, but it wasn't enough for the Skyforce to stave off a loss. The two-way player is now averaging 23.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists over his first two G League appearances. He's still waiting to make his NBA debut with the Heat.