Keshad Johnson News: Out vs. Detroit

Johnson (rest) is out for Thursday's Summer League game against the Pistons, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Johnson remains with the Heat in Las Vegas, per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, so he hasn't been officially shut down for the rest of the Summer League like teammates Pelle Larsson and Kel'el Ware. With Miami missing several key contributors Thursday, the bulk of the playmaking duties could fall onto the shoulders of Kasparas Jakucionis in the backcourt.