Kessler Edwards News: Racks up game-high 16 rebounds

Edwards produced eight points (2-12 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists and one block in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 114-112 G League win over the Osceola Magic.

Although Edwards was clearly off the mark from three-point range, he managed to corral a season-high 16 rebounds for the Legends. The 24-year-old swingman had averaged 3.5 threes per contest while shooting 50.0 percent from beyond the arc across his first two G League games of the season prior to Tuesday, so it shouldn't be long before he gets back on track in that department. Edwards remains under a two-way contract with the Mavericks, but considering he's still not part of the Dallas roster even with Luka Doncic (wrist) currently on the shelf, it's unlikely the parent club will call for his services unless injuries really begin to mount.