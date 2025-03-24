Kessler Edwards News: Remaining inactive Monday

Edwards (coach's decision) won't play in Monday's game against the Nets, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Edwards has only one game of eligibility remaining on his two-way contract and will be inactive for a second consecutive contest. Anthony Davis will return to the club's frontcourt Monday, though he isn't likely to play in the second half of the club's back-to-back set against the Knicks on Tuesday, meaning Edwards could return against New York.