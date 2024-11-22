Kevin Durant Injury: Returns to practice

Durant (calf) was a full participant in Friday's practice, and the Suns hope to have him back for Tuesday's game versus the Lakers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Durant has missed Phoenix's last seven contests due to a left calf strain but appears to be nearing a return to action. Durant and Bradley Beal (calf) were full participants in 3-on-3 drills Friday afternoon and will do 5-on-5 work Sunday. If that goes well, both players should be in the Suns' starting lineup against the Lakers on Tuesday. An official injury report will be released Monday afternoon clarifying Durant's status against Los Angeles.