Kevin Durant Injury: Will not return Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 3, 2024 at 7:48pm

Durant sustained a sprained left ankle in the second quarter of Tuesday's game against the Spurs and will not return, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports. He amassed 13 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes.

The severity of the sprained left ankle is unknown, though the superstar can be considered questionable at best for Thursday's matchup versus the Pelicans. With Durant sidelined, Grayson Allen and Ryan Dunn are candidates to handle an increased role.

