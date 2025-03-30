Kevin Durant Injury: Won't return Sunday

Durant will not return to Sunday's game against the Rockets due to a left ankle injury, Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports reports.

Durant appeared to step on Jabari Smith's foot while driving to the rim, causing his ankle to turn. Since Durant was unable to shoot the free throws, he can not return to Sunday's contest. He concludes the game with 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and a block in 22 minutes. Considering the nature of the injury, it wouldn't be surprising for Durant to miss some time, leaving minutes for role players such as Royce O'Neale and Oso Ighodaro.