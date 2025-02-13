Kevin Durant News: Game-high 37 points Wednesday

Durant posted 37 points (15-22 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and two steals across 42 minutes during Wednesday's 119-111 loss to the Rockets.

Durant chipped in a game-high 37 points, logging his 16th outing of the season with 30 or more points. The superstar also set a new season-high mark in assists and racked up multiple steals for the ninth time over 41 regular-season appearances. Over his last 10 games, Durant has averaged 27.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.1 three-pointers, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals in 37.3 minutes per contest. He has recorded 56.7/49.2/84.1 shooting splits in that 10-game span.