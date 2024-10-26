Kevin Durant News: Pours in 30 in Friday's loss

Durant finished with 30 points (11-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one block in 39 minutes during Friday's 123-116 loss to the Lakers.

The 36-year-old led the Suns in scoring on the night with a strong shooting performance that helped his team get out to a 22-point lead during the second quarter, but the Lakers dominated the second half. Durant has produced at least 25 points in each of the first two contests of the campaign -- not a surprise, considering the future Hall of Famer has averaged better than 25 points a game every season since 2008-09.