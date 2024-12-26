Kevin Durant News: Scores 27 points in win vs. Denver

Durant posted 27 points (9-26 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 9-9 FT), four rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 110-100 victory over the Nuggets.

Durant might have needed 26 shots to score 27 points, but he still led the Suns in scoring and filled the stat by recording two or more tallies in each of the five major categories. Durant has been excellent since returning from a three-game absence due to a sprained left ankle, and he's averaging 30.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game in his last six appearances.