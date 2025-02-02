Kevin Durant News: Struggles from deep in loss

Durant ended Saturday's 127-108 loss to the Trail Blazers with 22 points (9-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists and one rebound in 33 minutes.

The superstar finished as the club's second-leading scorer behind Devin Booker (37 points), with Bradley Beal having been the only other member of the Suns to score in double figures. Durant struggled from beyond the arc in the loss, though entering Saturday he had shot 55.0 percent from three-point range over his last five outings. The 36-year-old also recorded a season-low one rebound against Portland, and he is on pace to average his lowest mark in rebounds (6.1) since his rookie season (4.4).