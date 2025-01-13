Kevin Durant News: Stuffs stat sheet Sunday

Durant produced 27 points (11-24 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal across 40 minutes during Sunday's 120-113 win over the Hornets.

Devin Booker led the way for the Suns with a 30-point performance, but Durant made his presence felt on both ends of the court with an excellent display. The star forward continues to rank among the biggest offensive threats in the NBA in his 17th year in the league and has been on a roll over the last few weeks. He's notched 20 or more points in 15 games in a row, averaging 28.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game in that span.