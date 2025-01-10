Kevin Durant News: Well-rounded outing in victory

Durant chipped in 23 points (9-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven assists, three blocks and two rebounds across 36 minutes during Thursday's 123-115 win over the Hawks.

Durant led the starting five in scoring while racking up a game-high mark in blocks. The superstar hasn't surpassed 30 points in any of his last five appearances, though he has logged 13 consecutive outings with 20-plus points. Over his last five games, Durant has averaged 25.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.6 blocks in 36.6 minutes per contest.