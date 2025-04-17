Kevin Huerter News: Disappointing end to season
Huerter closed Wednesday's 109-90 Play-In Game loss to the Heat with 10 points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, one assist, one block and two steals in 32 minutes.
Huerter was one of four Chicago players to score double-digit points in Wednesday's Play-In Game loss that ended the team's season. The 26-year-old guard was traded from the Kings to the Bulls in February, receiving a significantly increased role. Across Huerter's 26 regular-season appearances for Chicago, he averaged 13.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 30.0 minutes.
