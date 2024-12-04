Kevin Huerter News: Returns to action with 13 points

Huerter chipped in 13 points (4-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 120-111 win over the Rockets.

Huerter played 25 minutes in his return, but it may prove difficult to get his starting job back. Malik Monk has played well in his absence, and Keon Ellis has also made an impact. It will be interesting to see how the depth chart shakes out in the coming week, as Monk may be playing well enough to leave his role as the team's top sixth man.