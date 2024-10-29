Kevin Huerter News: Ties career high in swats

Huerter posted 18 points (7-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt), four assists, three blocks and one rebound across 33 minutes during Monday's 111-98 victory over Portland.

Huerter tied his career high with three blocks in the contest. The sharpshooter was also efficient from the field, hitting all his two-point shots and shooting 4-for-9 from deep. The 26-year-old is working his way back from left shoulder surgery, but through three regular-season outings (three starts), he has averaged 11.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 steals-plus-blocks while shooting 42.1 percent from downtown across 26.3 minutes per game.