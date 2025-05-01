Kevin Knox News: Pops for 14 points in loss

Knox ended with 14 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 18 minutes during Wednesday's 131-116 loss to Houston in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Knox scored a season-high 14 points, making the most of a rare opportunity to play meaningful minutes. The Warriors were never really in the contest, with the coaching staff opting to rest their stars down the stretch. Golden State still leads the series 3-2 with Game 6 coming up in Oakland on Friday.