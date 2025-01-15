Kevin Porter News: Won't be in rotation Wednesday
Porter won't be in the rotation for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
After missing all of last season due to off-court issues, Porter is slated to be phased out of Los Angeles' rotation completely Wednesday. The former first-round pick has primarily struggled in his debut season with the Clippers, shooting a career-low 24.4 percent from deep and 62.7 percent from the free-throw line across 34 appearances, and Porter is set to lose his rotation spot to Terance Mann against Brooklyn.
