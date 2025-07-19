Kevon Harris News: Full stat line in SL win
Harris notched 18 points (6-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and four steals across 31 minutes in Saturday's 104-101 Summer League win over the Timberwolves.
Harris stuffed the stat sheet in the team's Summer League finale, matching the game-high mark in steals and dishing out a team-high-tying six assists. He also led the squad in three-pointers. Harris signed a two-way pact with Houston this summer after an impressive 2024-25 campaign with the G League's College Park Skyhawks, during which he averaged 19.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals across 31.1 minutes per game in 44 outings.
