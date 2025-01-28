Keyonte George News: Decent display off bench

George posted 15 points (5-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Monday's 125-110 loss to the Bucks.

The Jazz have decided to bring George off the bench while starting Isaiah Collier, but that shouldn't lead fantasy managers to trade one for the other in most formats. George might have regressed a bit compared to his excellent rookie year, but he remains a capable performer. Between starts and non-starts, George has scored at least 15 points in five of his last six games, a span in which he's averaging 18.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game.