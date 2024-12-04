Keyonte George News: Struggles with three-point shot

George provided 16 points (7-14 FG, 2-9 3Pt), four rebounds and five assists over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 133-106 loss to the Thunder.

George posted a decent stat line across the board, especially considering the 27-point blowout loss. However, the second-year floor general continues to struggle when it comes to his shooting percentages. He's making just 38.2 percent of his shots from the field and 32.9 percent from deep, and both figures represent a decrease compared to the numbers he posted as a rookie. George is also averaging 3.4 turnovers per game, a sizable uptick after he committed 2.5 per game as a rookie. The counting stats are on the rise, but his efficiency is trending in the wrong direction.