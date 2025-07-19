Khalif Battle News: Pours in 21 points in SL win
Battle tallied 21 points (8-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists and four rebounds across 23 minutes in Saturday's 111-87 Summer League win over the Trail Blazers.
Battle torched the nets during an efficient outing against Portland, finishing with a game-high mark in points. The 25-year-old spent his final collegiate season with Gonzaga, during which he averaged 13.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals across 26.8 minutes per game in 35 outings.
