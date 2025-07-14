Menu
Khaman Maluach News: Available Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 14, 2025 at 7:16pm

Maluach (rest) is available for Monday's Summer League game against the Kings, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Maluach sat out Sunday's game against the Hawks but is set to return to action Monday versus the Kings. The big man was selected No. 10 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft after posting averages of 8.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 39 games during his lone season at Duke.

Khaman Maluach
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
